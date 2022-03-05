DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 57,080 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 57,080 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 82,281 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 101,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,858,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

