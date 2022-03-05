DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,538 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,365 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,619,000 after buying an additional 216,415 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $456,637,000 after buying an additional 527,387 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,731,874 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $311,386,000 after buying an additional 243,079 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $120.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.23.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

