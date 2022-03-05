DNB Asset Management AS Buys 4,940 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 116,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 78,578 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 68,696.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of CERN opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $68.22 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

