DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 372.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $209.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.36 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

