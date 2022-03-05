DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $16,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after acquiring an additional 860,399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after buying an additional 641,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,418,000 after buying an additional 377,803 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,021,000 after buying an additional 348,467 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

