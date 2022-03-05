DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 36,030 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,813 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,030 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HP were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 155.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,425 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

