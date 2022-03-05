Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now forecasts that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.45.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $143.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.79. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

