Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.600-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.22 billion-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.04 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.60-$8.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,199. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.79.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.45.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,924,000 after purchasing an additional 140,133 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Dollar Tree by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Dollar Tree by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

