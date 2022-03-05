Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-$2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.63-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.45.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,199. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.