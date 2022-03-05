Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.600-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.22 billion-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.04 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.60-$8.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average of $119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.45.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,924,000 after buying an additional 140,133 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

