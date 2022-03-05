Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Trading Up 5.8%

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 10,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,479,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

In other news, Director Mark Ein acquired 332,970 shares of Doma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

