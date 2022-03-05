Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $480.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $540.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.88.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $413.71 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $463.25 and its 200 day moving average is $491.04.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

