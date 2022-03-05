Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $480.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $540.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.88.
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $413.71 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $463.25 and its 200 day moving average is $491.04.
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
