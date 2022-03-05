Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $410.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $495.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $488.88.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $413.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.04. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

