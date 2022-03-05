Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.660-$2.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.66-2.76 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

NYSE:DCI traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.71. 695,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 336.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,983 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

