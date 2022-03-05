DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 40,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $4,088,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $5,172,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $6,490,000.00.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.65 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.58. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

