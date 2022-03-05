DoYourTip Market Capitalization Reaches $176,997.37 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $176,997.37 and approximately $4,677.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00316671 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004616 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000611 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.70 or 0.01240167 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003213 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

