Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €60.60 by Warburg Research

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) received a €60.60 ($68.09) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €72.42 ($81.37).

ETR:DRW3 opened at €50.85 ($57.13) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €46.50 ($52.25) and a fifty-two week high of €82.70 ($92.92). The stock has a market cap of $516.64 million and a PE ratio of 4.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.67.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

