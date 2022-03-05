DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

DTM has been the subject of several other reports. US Capital Advisors raised DT Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DT Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.88.

NYSE:DTM opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $56.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,555,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,923,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

