Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Issues Earnings Results

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The business had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Duolingo updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

DUOL stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 796,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average of $127.79. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $204.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,260,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 184,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.72 per share, with a total value of $15,816,968.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 640,975 shares of company stock worth $59,009,495 and sold 15,272 shares worth $1,589,225.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,727,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $8,756,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,647,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,936,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,074 shares during the period. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

