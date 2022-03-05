DURECT (DRRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect DURECT to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 8.88. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DURECT by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 50,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DURECT by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 33,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 521.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 691,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DURECT by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

