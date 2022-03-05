E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.28) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.01) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.26 ($13.78).

EOAN opened at €10.61 ($11.92) on Wednesday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €12.06 and a 200 day moving average of €11.42.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

