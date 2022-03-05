Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Raises Dividend to $2.05 Per Share

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to earn $12.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Shares of EGLE opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $752.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,319,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after buying an additional 229,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 259,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 99,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

