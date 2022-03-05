Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.30 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.
Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $752.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.24.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.
About Eagle Bulk Shipping (Get Rating)
Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.
