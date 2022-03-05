Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Update

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the January 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ETST traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 246,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,774. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Earth Science Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Earth Science Tech Company Profile

Earth Science Tech, Inc engages in research and development of cannabis and industrial hemp. It offers industrial hemp oil and pure cannabidiol, including flavored and unflavored oils, vegetarian capsules, powder, and edibles such as peanut butter cups with cannabidiol and organic raw chocolate with vanilla organic roasted almonds with cannabidiol.

