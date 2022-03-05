Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the January 31st total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock remained flat at $$11.86 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 384,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,691. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVV. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $90,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.