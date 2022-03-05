Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the January 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 15,000 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVF. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EVF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.72. 391,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,468. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

