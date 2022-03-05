Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Upgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBRPY opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. Ebro Foods has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

