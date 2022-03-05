Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Short Interest Down 34.5% in February

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ETEK stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 31,203,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,293,398. Eco-Tek Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Eco-Tek Group

Eco-Tek Group, Inc develops and markets green lubrication and filtration products. Its products are used in transportation, marine, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on 4th May, 2005 and is headquartered in Kanata, ON.

