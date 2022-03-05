Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Increased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $4,061,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $15,045,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 633,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,119,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $952,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

EIX opened at $65.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 140.70%.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.