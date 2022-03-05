Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Short Interest Up 98.0% in February

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Edoc Acquisition by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 730,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ADOC stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. Edoc Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.