Eight Capital Boosts Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$30.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.17.

TRQ stock opened at C$26.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$12.15 and a one year high of C$27.84.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

