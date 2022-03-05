Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $16,622.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.45 or 0.00265263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001461 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,391,292 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.