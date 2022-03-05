Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.11 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.44.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $79.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,356,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,320,000 after acquiring an additional 162,773 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

