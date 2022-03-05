Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Laura Miele Sells 3,100 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $399,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total transaction of $403,372.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.33 and a 200-day moving average of $134.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.