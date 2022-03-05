Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a C$14.50 price objective for the company. CIBC downgraded Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.08.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68. The company has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.16. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$11.61 and a 52 week high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.