Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (BATS:EOPS) Trading Down 3.4%

Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (BATS:EOPS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 114 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.18.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (EOPS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.