Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Short Interest Update

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:EPWR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. 450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,108. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 229.1% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 57,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 97.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

