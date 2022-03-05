Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.21.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 27.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of 28.74. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,490,000 after buying an additional 1,122,486 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,012,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $115,458,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,298,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $2,770,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

