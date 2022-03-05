Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given New $4.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 70.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $549.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Endo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Endo International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Endo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

