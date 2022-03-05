Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given New $4.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 70.21% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Shares of ENDP stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $549.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.11.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Endo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Endo International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Endo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
