Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.60 by Barclays

Enel (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) received a €9.60 ($10.79) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.55) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.67) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($8.09) target price on Enel in a report on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.39) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.03 ($10.14).

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

