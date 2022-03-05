Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.31. Energizer posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

NYSE ENR traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $31.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. Energizer has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Energizer by 890.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

