Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Position Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENR stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

