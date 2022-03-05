Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.45

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 376424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENGIY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Engie from €16.50 ($18.54) to €17.00 ($19.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Engie alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.