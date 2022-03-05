Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Up 104.0% in February

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the January 31st total of 848,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of ENVA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. 317,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,446. Enova International has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $47.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enova International will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Enova International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 218.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENVA. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Enova International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.