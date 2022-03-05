Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Up 104.0% in February

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the January 31st total of 848,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Shares of ENVA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. 317,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,446. Enova International has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $47.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enova International will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Enova International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 218.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENVA. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.
Enova International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
