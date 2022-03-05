Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ETTX opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 55,834 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 9.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Friday.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

