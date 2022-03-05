Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Sells $141,481.14 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $141,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mischa Reis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $238,378.31.

On Friday, February 11th, Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

