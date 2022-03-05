Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Director Alexander Dimitrief Acquires 20,000 Shares

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) Director Alexander Dimitrief acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EOSE stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $180.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOSE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 649,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after buying an additional 578,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 91,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after buying an additional 656,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after buying an additional 125,028 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

