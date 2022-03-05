EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $355.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EPAM. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.70.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $198.52 on Thursday. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $195.01 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.03.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,125 shares of company stock valued at $43,579,057 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

