Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Short Interest Update

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the January 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of EPHY opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

