Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Epizyme missed on both earnings and sales in the fourth quarter. Its lead drug Tazverik is approved by the FDA to treat follicular lymphoma and epithelioid sarcoma. The drug's uptake has been encouraging so far. Tazverik is also being evaluated for metastatic prostate cancer and multiple solid tumors. In order to support long-term objectives, Epizyme expanded its loan agreement with Pharmakon Advisors, which should strengthen its financial position in the days ahead. Yet, Epizyme is facing challenges due to the pandemic as patients’ access to physicians is getting disrupted. It is highly dependent on its collaborations and Tazverik’s sales for growth, which remains a woe. Competition remains stiff in the target market. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

EPZM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Epizyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of Epizyme stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,387,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,780. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of $158.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,066 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

